Advanced search

Wildlife Crime Officer begins 'dream job'

PUBLISHED: 12:23 03 February 2020

PC Pete Wills completes first month as Wildlife Crime Officer

PC Pete Wills completes first month as Wildlife Crime Officer

Avon and Somerset Police

North Somerset Wildlife crime officer PC Pete Wills has completed his month on the job.

PC Wills previously spent more than two decades patrolling the Burnham-On-Sea area.

His latest role has seen him take to the countryside in which he grew up, something he calls 'a dream job'.

Wills said: "I was brought up on the Somerset Levels by keen walkers and conservationists.

"I'm really pleased to be given this opportunity, and I am excited about being in a role where I am guaranteed to get my boots dirty."

Wildlife crime refers to any acts that break a law protecting the UK's wild plants and animals.

"Wildlife crime is generally under-reported, so a big part of my role is about raising the profile," Wills said.

Five officers work alongside Wills as advisors.

To report a wildlife crime visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/wildlife-crime

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Rail plans to link town and Bristol reach ‘crucial phase’

An artist's impression of what the new Portishead station will look like.

Millionaire Margarita returns to Clevedon’s Walton Castle

Walton Castle

Bristol Airport expansion recommended for approval

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Rail plans to link town and Bristol reach ‘crucial phase’

An artist's impression of what the new Portishead station will look like.

Millionaire Margarita returns to Clevedon’s Walton Castle

Walton Castle

Bristol Airport expansion recommended for approval

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Youth Rugby: Battling Yatton sunk by Wells rivals

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells

Wildlife Crime Officer begins ‘dream job’

PC Pete Wills completes first month as Wildlife Crime Officer

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Ceilidh Band packs village hall

Cake and refreshments at Yatton Burns Night. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24