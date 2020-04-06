Advanced search

Wild Portishead launches garden birdwatch competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 April 2020

Jonathan Mock from Wild Portishead at Slade Road field which is under threat of development, Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wild Portishead has launched a garden birdwatch project for youngsters and parents.

Wild Portishead has launched a garden birdwatch project.

Portishead Garden Birdwatch 2020 aims to put people ‘back in-touch’ with wildlife in the area, while staying safe indoors during the pandemic.

The nature group has created a chart listing common birds in the area, including robins, house sparrows and goldfinches.

Families can also colour in templates of birds and ‘the best’ photos, drawings and observations will be ‘rewarded with prizes once the pandemic is over’.

A spokesman for Wild Portishead said: “If you can use binoculars or even photograph your avian visitors, all the better.

“You can share your results, photos and drawings to our Facebook or Twitter pages, or email them to us.”

For a birdwatching chart and template, visit Wild Portishead social media or email wildportishead@gmail.com













