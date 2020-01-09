Advanced search

Wife treats husband to wildlife experience to thank him for caring for her

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 January 2020

Barry Hull enjoying a VIP tour of the zoo.

Archant

An animal lover from Yatton has fulfilled a life-long dream of feeding lions as a thank you from his wife for caring for her.

Cat lover Barry Hull got up close and personal with three white lions at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

He fed the lions after being gifted the once-in-a-lifetime trip by Red Letter Days as part of their #NoMoreSlippers campaign. They were also given a VIP tour.

The trip was of special significance for 65-year-old Barry. His wife, Jennifer, has suffered from multiple health conditions, and the couple also experienced a close family loss.

Barry said it was a 'fantastic' experience he would 'remember forever'.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to Red Letter Days for arranging this as it really was a dream come true, and to my wife Jennifer for nominating me. What a great way to end the year."

