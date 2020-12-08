Community projects across North Somerset receive funding

Published: 11:00 AM December 8, 2020

Mike Robinson and Matt Darwall from Strawberry Line Cafe, which received an NSCP grant. - Credit: Quartet

More than £155,000 has gone to 11 good causes to help boost health and wellbeing in North Somerset.

The money is part of an NSCP grant through the Quartet Community Foundation.

Clevedon Community School was awarded £20,000 to provide new and engaging aerobic activity opportunities to increase the physical and mental wellbeing of students and staff at the school and sport clubs using the school's facilities.

Penny Brohn Cancer Care bagged £20,000 for the digital, online provision of care and support services for clinically vulnerable cancer patients and their carers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Strawberry Line Café Project CiC in Yatton earned £20,505 to employ an experienced job coach to lead and develop their employability project for job-seeking adults with learning disabilities and for guided ride leader training for cyclists.

In Portishead, St Joseph's RC Primary School was given £6,000 to buy and install a multi-activity play area for a new North Somerset preschool, to provide an inspiring learning area for the local community.