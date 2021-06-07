Euro 2020: 7 places to watch Euro 2020 in North Somerset

Published: 4:00 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 4:22 PM June 7, 2021

Here is some places you can watch all of the Euro 2020 games, including England v Croatia. - Credit: The Prince's Motto

After a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 will kick off on Friday with Italy and Turkey getting the tournament underway.

England will enter the competition as one of the favourites as manager Gareth Southgate hopes to better the nation's last competitive outing after falling to Croatia in the World Cup 2018 semi-final. England will have the chance to redeem themselves against Croatia in their opening group match on Sunday.

Phase three social distancing measures will be in place in all pubs until June 21, though this date could change.

Here are some places you can catch the action in North Somerset.

The Royal Oak - Nailsea

Where: 43 High Street

Opening hours: 11am - 11pm

Fans will have the option of five screens and a 4K projector to watch all Euro 2020 games in the Royal Oak. Bookings should be made online at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/avon/royal-oak/euro-2021 and promotional offers will take place 30 minutes before and after all England fixtures.

The Royal Oak in Nailsea will project games on its 4k projector. - Credit: Royal Oak Nailsea

The Golden Lion - Wrington

Where: Broad Street

Opening hours: 2-11pm Monday - Thursday. Noon to midnight Friday - Saturday, noon to 11pm Sunday

The Golden Lion can seat around 50 people inside while offering a spacious outdoor area, which has two screens. Inside there are four more screens as well as a projector.

This pub can show two different matches at the same time if needed.

The Golden Lion will be able to show two games at the same time and offers an outdoor projector. - Credit: Golden Lion

The Crab Apple Inn - Clevedon

Where: Crabtree Park, Millcross.

Opening hours: Weekdays noon to 11pm, weekends noon to midnight.

With up to three games a day for the early stages of Euro 2020, the Crab Apple offers booking slots for all games at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/avon/crab-apple-inn/euro-2021.

The pub boasts four screens as well as a projector and will offer promotions on both food and drink.

The Crab Apple Inn will offer customers promos on food and drink during Euro 2020. - Credit: Crab Apple Inn

The Bridge Inn - Yatton

Where: North End Road

Opening hours: 8am-11pm

Welcoming up to 250 people, The Bridge Inn has three screens and four private booths with their own screens which can be booked by customers. Bookings can be made online via www.hungryhorse.co.uk/pubs/somerset/bridge-inn/euro-2021 or over the phone on 01934 839100

The Albion - Portishead

Where: 15 Bristol Road

Opening hours: noon to 11pm every day.

The Albion will show football fans all Euro 2020 games across seven 4K screens. Bookings can be made online at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/somerset/albion/euro-2021 or by phone on 01275 817906.

Anyone in Portishead can catch England v Croatia at The Albion. - Credit: The Albion

The Railway Inn - Yatton

Where: Station Road.

Opening hours: Monday - Thursday noon to 11pm, Friday and Saturday noon to midnight, Sunday noon to 10.30pm.

With a newly installed 75-inch screen outdoors, 200 people can be seated in the Railway Inn's garden to watch all the games at Euro 2020. Another two outdoor screens are available and eight screens will show football inside to a further 100 people.

The pub will work on a first-come-first-serve basis with no bookings.

In total, up to 300 people can watch the games at the Railway Inn in Yatton, which has recently installed a 75-inch TV. - Credit: Railway Inn Yatton

The Prince's Motto - Barrow Gurney

Where: Barrow Street

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11am-11pm, Saturday 11am to midnight , Sunday 11am-10pm

Seating around 50 people indoors with three screens, The Prince's Motto hopes to set up an outdoor projector for an additional 40 customers should England reach the latter stages of the competition.

For bookings, log on to www.princesmotto.pub or contact 01275 474608.