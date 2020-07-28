Advanced search

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 July 2020

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Long Ashton Parish Council

An agreement in principle has been made about where to site a new skatepark in Long Ashton.

Potential Long Ashton Skatepark location. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

The parish council, youth club, junior football club, community association and residents of the village have had discussions to place the skatepark in Peel Park, near the community centre,

It is hoped that the initiative will be completed in late 2021.

The skatepark working group is keen to reassure residents that building of a skatepark will only proceed once a number of key actions have been completed, including further community engagement, a site survey and logo and design approval.

As well as this, fundraising and working out the ongoing maintenance costs need to be explored.

Long Ashton Skatepark Working Group. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Phil Jackson, chairman of Long Ashton Parish Council skatepark working group, said: “The parish council will engage with the local community and stakeholders during the skatepark project, which will ensure that a wide set of views are taken into account.”

The idea to build a skatepark in the village was kicked off by Ben Hobbs, who at nine years old, with his younger sister and friends put together a questionnaire asking people if and how they would like to use the facility in Long Ashton.

The survey gained 235 signatures from people around the village of various ages, asking for a skatepark which could accommodate skateboards, bikes, scooters, roller boots and wheelchairs.

In response, Long Ashton Parish Council set up a working group to explore the possibility of building a multi-use skatepark.

Parish council chairman Dave Johnson said: “The proposed skatepark will be a great addition to Peel Park and to the village and it has my wholehearted support.

“The parish council is fully behind the scheme, and it is one of our five priority projects for the next few years, as set out in our recently-approved council plan.”

The skatepark aims to be attractive to all genders, ages and ability levels, designed for young and old, new and experienced users and anyone in-between, which will be accessible to skaters, scooters, bikers, rollerskaters and wheelchair users.

Ben, now 11, said he ‘really hopes’ the village gets the skatepark as there will be ‘so many people in Long Ashton who will enjoy it’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

