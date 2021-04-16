Events in Weston and beyond to look forward to this summer

Published: 6:00 PM April 16, 2021

Lockdown restrictions are set to ease on June 21, if the Government's four-step roadmap goes to plan.

Because of this, a plethora of long-awaited events in Weston and across the South West are lined up for the months ahead.

At the time of going to press, organisers of Weston Dairy Festival announced the event will take place in August, with further details about dates and times pending.

Great Weston Ride (GWR)

Great Weston Ride. Picture: Andrew Hobbs Photography/Sportive Photo Ltd - Credit: Archant

The impressive 57-mile bike ride from Bristol to Weston through the Mendips and across the Somerset Levels makes the GWR the perfect summer event for avid cyclists.

Organisers overcame substantial Covid-related challenges in 2020. The event is even British Cycling’s national case study for doing so safety and the challenge is due to take place on July 18.

The event is set to be the ‘best one yet’ and, if you are keen to take on a cycling challenge before the summer date, check out GWR’s Mendips Lakes and Lumps Ride on June 13.



Real Ale and Cider Festival

Weston Lions Real Ale and Cider Festival in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Weston Lion’s hugely popular three-day event attracts devoted ale and cider enthusiasts from across the county, and the festival is set to be held on July 23, 24 and 25 on the Beach Lawn’s this year.

The charity has raised more than £300,000 for charities, many local groups and projects, including Weston Hospice Care, Crossroads Young Carers, the RNLI and Children’s Hospice South West in the past 13 years.

The Lion’s charity diner and race night is also set to take place before the festival on July 22.



Valley Fest

A celebration of good food and live music at Valley Fest. - Credit: Archant

Big-name headliners including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, a plethora of rising stars and some of the region’s finest food, and this family-friendly music festival is set to return to The Community Farm, in Chew Magna, from July 30 to August 1.

The weekend is ideal for first-time festival-goers as well as families of all ages and the event also hosts workshops, talk and tours, as well as comedy, chef demos and yoga.



Weston-super-Mare Sea Shanty and Folk Festival

The Barnacle Buoys will sing at The Old Inn. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

Sixty bands including the Barnacle Buoys, Fire and Ice and Livery Road are set to perform in several Weston venues across the three-day event from August 6-8.

Entry to all venues is free, excluding The Grand Pier, and donations to charity buckets at all venues to raise essential funds for the RNLI and Weston Lions Club are ‘greatly appreciated’ by the charities.



Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Weston Beach. - Credit: Archant

The event is featured to be one of the best tag rugby tournaments in the South West, which will be held on Weston Beach with tournaments for men, ladies and family teams from August 13-15.

DJs are set to play throughout the weekend, at the launch as well as after-parties, which include a Baywatch theme, at the festival.





Trucks @ The Beach Weston-super-Mare

Weston Rugby Club stand. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The brand-new show is the first of its kind in town, which offers free truck entry at Weston Rugby Club on August 22 and 23.

Although entry is free, organisers are encouraging donations towards helping youngster Alfie Ward beat neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that forms in certain types of nerve tissue. The show organisers say Alfie has fought the disease four times and cannot get treatment on the NHS.



Eat:Festivals

Robert Hawker Venison at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The award-winning, locally-focused events feature the best food and drink in the county, and, this year, organisers Bev and Sarah Milner-Simmons have 23 festivals planned in 15 host towns across the South West.

These include eat:Portishead on August 14, eat:Weston on September 25 and eat:Nailsea on October 9. The event trades from 10am-4pm and peak hours are between 11am-2pm.



Vintage Wheels Classic Car Rally

Bus and steam rally at The Helicopter Museum in 2019. - Credit: Archant

A day to explore vintage and classic cars at Weston’s Helicopter Museum, in Locking Moor Road, will arrive on September 26 from 10am-4pm.

The event promises a wide selection of cars from the 1950s to 1990s, featuring American police cars and a vintage bus, which will park up around the iconic WWII Control Tower and Pilots Block to entertain audiences.