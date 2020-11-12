Reporter raising vital funds for men’s mental health

Published: 2:41 PM November 12, 2020

A reporter from Weston is growing a moustache for Movember in memory of his friend.

Movember raises awareness and funds for men’s health – specifically prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Across the world, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 75 per cent of all suicides.

Henry Woodsford, chief reporter for the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times, said: “I want to raise some vital funds towards men’s mental health and suicide prevention. I am doing this after a childhood friend sadly took his own life a few months ago. Globally, the rate of suicide is alarmingly high, particularly in men.

“Too many men are ‘toughing it out’, keeping their feelings to themselves and struggling in silence. This narrative is damaging to people’s mental health and it’s time for that to change.”

To sponsor Henry, log on to https://movember.com/m/henrywoodsford?mc=1

