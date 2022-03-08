Take on three European marathons for charity

Entrants will have a place in the London Marathon - Credit: PA

North Somerset charity Weston Hospicecare is urging runners to put themselves to the test in three European cities.

The hospice has three spaces for the Super Three City Challenge which will see participants run three marathons in Dublin, London and Berlin.

Participants taking on this once-in-a-lifetime test will commit to raising £5,000 for the hospice and need to be able to provide their own transport arrangements to the three cities.

The charity’s director of fundraising, Mark Flower, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer this relentless challenge to our super-mad running supporters.

"It's one of those truly remarkable once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and we'd love to hear from everyone who is interested in taking part and applying for one of the three spaces we have available.

"Participants will tackle Europe’s most sought after marathons all to raise money for our treasured hospice."

The Dublin marathon will take place on October 30 and supporters will then be entered into the 2023 London and Berlin marathons.

In return for taking part, supporters will be given professional fundraising support, a running top and any other support they require.

Are you ready to take the plunge? If you are ready to commit to this incredible challenge email jane.murch@westonhospicecare.org.uk, call 01934 423965 or visit our the charity's website for more details.