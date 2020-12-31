Advanced search

Counselling charity launches fundraising appeal for laptops

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 January 2020

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with chairman Revd Deborah Mallett and director Sarah Rees. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with chairman Revd Deborah Mallett and director Sarah Rees. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A charity is raising money to pay for new laptops for its admin team.

Wellspring Counselling, which is based in Nailsea, is hoping to raise £840 for the equipment.

The charity provides affordable counselling for adults and free counselling and cognitive behaviour therapy for 11-18-year-olds.

The admin team is essential to the service which supports people from across North Somerset.

Its laptops are very old and will cost a lot of money to update when the operating system is no longer supported at the beginning of January.

Wellspring is keen to raise money for two new laptops in time for Christmas.

To donate to the appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/campaign/WellspringChristmas laptopappeal

