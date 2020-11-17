News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Charity continuing to support people in second lockdown

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:00 AM November 18, 2020   
Wellspring’s new director, Julie Ingram, the Rev Deborah Mallett and outgoing director Sarah Rees.

Wellspring’s new director, Julie Ingram, the Rev Deborah Mallett and outgoing director Sarah Rees in August 2020. - Credit: Archant

A counselling charity is continuing to help people during the pandemic by offering online sessions.

Wellspring, which is based in Nailsea, provides affordable, professional counselling for adults as well as donation-based counselling for young people aged 11 to 18 across North Somerset

Wellspring has counsellors available to help adults with a wide range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, relationship issues, abuse and bereavement.

The charity is keen to let people know they can still get help if they need it during the pandemic.

A spokesman for Wellspring said: "Since the pandemic hit and the country first went into lockdown in March, Wellspring has adapted its services and is currently working with clients remotely, offering the option of video calls or telephone sessions during the day or evening.

"The continuation of this much-needed service has been a lifeline for many who have been struggling with their mental health in these difficult and unprecedented times.

"For some though, remote counselling can present its own difficulties.

"Perhaps your living arrangements make it difficult for you to find a safe and confidential space to talk at home?

"Maybe you lack confidence with technology?

"If you think counselling could benefit you but you feel unsure about remote counselling, there may be ways Wellspring can help.

"Please get in touch to talk through the options."

Wellspring has been awarded three grants to enable it to continue supporting people across North Somerset during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity has been given £40,000 to help with the additional costs of providing affordable counselling for adults and free cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) for young people.

A number of supporters donated phones to counsellors before the first lockdown to enable the charity to keep helping people in need.

Wellspring currently has no statutory or NHS funding and relies on donations, grants and fundraising events.

People can support Wellspring by making a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/YoungPeopleCounsellingandCBT

The charity is also looking for new volunteer trustees.

It is particularly keen to hear from anyone with expertise in fundraising, human resources or professional counselling.

Anyone interested in the role, can email the Revd Deborah Mallett, chair of trustees, at deborahmallett@outlook.com

For more information, log on to www.wellspringcounselling.org.uk, call the reception team on 01275 810879 or email reception@wellspringcounselling.org.uk

