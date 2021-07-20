Published: 11:06 AM July 20, 2021

The Met Office has issued its first amber weather warning for extreme heat in North Somerset and the surrounding areas.

The warning is in place until 11.59pm on Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 28C.

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, Mike Bell, is asking people to check on those who are more vulnerable to this heat, adding they 'should to do what they can to stay cool and well'.

High temperatures during the day and night will continue this week, and adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat.

The wider population could also experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion - dehydration, nausea, fatigue - and other heat-related illnesses.

The Met Office says more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents.

It adds that there is an increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, leading to power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays.

The weather warning is expected to end on Thursday, with rain forecast for areas of North Somerset on Saturday.