PICTURES: Wassailing returns to Congresbury

Green Man Andy Tilley and Dave Brett with his melodeon leading wassailers across the Millenium Bridge. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

An ancient Somerset tradition returned to a village at the weekend.

Congresbury villagers hosted a wassail ceremony on the Millennium Green on Saturday.

Congresbury youngsters in their Wassailing wreaths. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Dozens of youngsters and adults blessed the apple trees at the community orchard, while pots and pans were bashed and cider-soaked toast wafted around the trees to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.

The green man, Andy Tilley, led the procession from Riverbank to the Millennium Green with old songs.

Wassailers wearing their Wassailing wreaths. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

People brought saucepans and drums to drive away the evil spirits.

A headdress making session took place at the youth club and mulled juice and apple cake were served at the youth club after the wassail.

Green Man Andy Tilley and Dave Brett with his melodeon leading wassailers to the orchard. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Incantations were recited by families, who wrapped up warm and braved the cold weather.

The celebration originates from a Pagan ritual dating back centuries.

Green Man Andy Tilley leading wassailers to the orchard. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Green Man Andy Tilley pouring cider around the apple tree. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Youngsters tying toast into the branches of the apple tree. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Someone made so much noise they broke their wooden spoon. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

