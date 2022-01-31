PICTURES: Wassailing returns to Congresbury
- Credit: Mark Atherton Photography
An ancient Somerset tradition returned to a village at the weekend.
Congresbury villagers hosted a wassail ceremony on the Millennium Green on Saturday.
Dozens of youngsters and adults blessed the apple trees at the community orchard, while pots and pans were bashed and cider-soaked toast wafted around the trees to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.
The green man, Andy Tilley, led the procession from Riverbank to the Millennium Green with old songs.
People brought saucepans and drums to drive away the evil spirits.
A headdress making session took place at the youth club and mulled juice and apple cake were served at the youth club after the wassail.
Incantations were recited by families, who wrapped up warm and braved the cold weather.
The celebration originates from a Pagan ritual dating back centuries.
If you attended a wassailing event over the weekend, remember to upload your photos to www.iwitness24.co.uk