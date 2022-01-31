News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Wassailing returns to Congresbury

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:50 PM January 31, 2022
Green Man Andy Tilley and Dave Brett with his melodeon leading wassailers across the Millenium Bridg

Green Man Andy Tilley and Dave Brett with his melodeon leading wassailers across the Millenium Bridge. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

An ancient Somerset tradition returned to a village at the weekend.

Congresbury villagers hosted a wassail ceremony on the Millennium Green on Saturday.

Congresbury youngsters in their Wassailing wreaths.

Congresbury youngsters in their Wassailing wreaths. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Dozens of youngsters and adults blessed the apple trees at the community orchard, while pots and pans were bashed and cider-soaked toast wafted around the trees to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.

The green man, Andy Tilley, led the procession from Riverbank to the Millennium Green with old songs.

Wassailers wearing their Wassailing wreaths.

Wassailers wearing their Wassailing wreaths. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

People brought saucepans and drums to drive away the evil spirits.

A headdress making session took place at the youth club and mulled juice and apple cake were served at the youth club after the wassail.

Green Man Andy Tilley and Dave Brett with his melodeon leading wassailers to the orchard.

Green Man Andy Tilley and Dave Brett with his melodeon leading wassailers to the orchard. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Incantations were recited by families, who wrapped up warm and braved the cold weather.

The celebration originates from a Pagan ritual dating back centuries.

Green Man Andy Tilley leading wassailers to the orchard.

Green Man Andy Tilley leading wassailers to the orchard. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

If you attended a wassailing event over the weekend, remember to upload your photos to www.iwitness24.co.uk

Congresbury wassailers wearing their Wassailing wreaths.

Congresbury wassailers wearing their Wassailing wreaths. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers wearing their Wassailing wreaths.

Congresbury wassailers wearing their Wassailing wreaths. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury Wassail Green Man Andy Tilley.

Congresbury Wassail Green Man Andy Tilley. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Green Man Andy Tilley pouring cider around the apple tree.

Green Man Andy Tilley pouring cider around the apple tree. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers making some noise.

Congresbury wassailers making some noise. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers paraging around the apple tree.

Congresbury wassailers paraging around the apple tree. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers making some noise.

Congresbury wassailers making some noise. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers.

Congresbury wassailers. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Youngsters tying toast into the branches of the apple tree.

Youngsters tying toast into the branches of the apple tree. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Youngsters tying toast into the branches of the apple tree.

Youngsters tying toast into the branches of the apple tree. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers making some noise.

Congresbury wassailers making some noise. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury Wassail Green Man Andy Tilley with wassailers.

Congresbury Wassail Green Man Andy Tilley with wassailers. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Someone made so much noise they broke their wooden spoon.

Someone made so much noise they broke their wooden spoon. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers making some noise.

Congresbury wassailers making some noise. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury Wassail Green Man Andy Tilley with his family.

Congresbury Wassail Green Man Andy Tilley with his family. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Congresbury wassailers.

Congresbury wassailers. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Dave Brett's melodeon leading wassailers in the wassail song.

Dave Brett's melodeon leading wassailers in the wassail song. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Dave Brett and his melodeon leading wassailers in the wassail song.

Dave Brett and his melodeon leading wassailers in the wassail song. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography


Congresbury News

