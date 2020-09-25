Advanced search

Appeal for help to find man wanted for string of offences

PUBLISHED: 12:56 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 25 September 2020

Toby Squire, 30, wanted by police in connection with a string of offence including possession of an offensive weapon.

Police are appealing for help to trace a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a string of criminal offences.

Toby Squire, 30, who is known to have links to North Somerset, is wanted in connection with offences which include affray, blackmail, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Squire is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and has short, brown hair.

He has links to the Axbridge, Blagdon, Cheddar, Frome, Glastonbury, Street and Wells areas.

Avon and Somerset police has advised the public not to approach him, and call 999 to report any sightings, giving the reference number 5220214868 to the call handler.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting the same reference.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

