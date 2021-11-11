A council-led walking scheme needs more volunteers to help communities in North Somerset get involved with weekly walks.

The group, Walking For Health, connects people with each other in outdoor spaces to improve fitness and mental well-being.

Volunteers are needed in Long Ashton but the scheme is run across the area in places such as Weston, Clevedon, Portishead, Nailsea and Yatton.

A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "The group in Long Ashton has been running for almost four years and the existing volunteers have helped many in the village connect with each other and enjoy a health walk on a Monday morning."

Walks run on a weekly basis for up to an hour each time and caters to all ages and fitness ability.

If you would like to find out more, contact Kira Thorpe on 01934 627014 or email her at kira.thorpe@n-somerset.gov.uk.