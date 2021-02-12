Consultations begin for walking and cycle routes in North Somerset

Published: 12:24 PM February 12, 2021

People in North Somerset can have their say on the council’s plans to introduce permanent cycling and walking routes in the region.

Residents, businesses and visitors are being encouraged to voice their views on the proposed changes, in Clevedon, Weston, Nailsea and Yatton during the consultation period.

Clevedon will be the first area to be consulted on between February and March. The proposed changes include an introduction of a one-way system - to allow wider pavements and segregated cycle facilities; a 20mph speed limit and public realm improvements in Hill Road and The Beach.

North Somerset Council spokesman said: “The proposed changes to one-way streets will mean that vehicles will travel north along The Beach only and east along Hill Road only (Copse Road eastwards). Alexandra Road will remain two way.

“The main intention of these changes is to provide more space for pedestrians and cyclists, coupled with slower traffic speeds of 20mph and multiple new crossing points - this will result in a safer environment.”

In Weston, a cycling corridor will be created on Baker Street and Milton Road, with a 20mph limit; one-way eastwards and a segregated cycling route over Hildesheim Bridge to the town centre.

There are also plans to establish a rural lanes network of cycle and pedestrian routes between Backwell, Clevedon, Nailsea and Yatton, while maintaining essential and farm accesses.

And several school schemes which offer safe cycling and walking routes to school for children and parents.

Executive member for planning, highways and transport at North Somerset Council, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “Covid-19 has changed the way we live our lives. Outdoor activities have increased significantly, including walking and cycling, and we need to react accordingly.

"The suggested changes will allow visitors, residents and businesses the opportunity to continue enjoying North Somerset towns, but in a safe and secure manner. However, these are suggestions and we want to hear from the people of North Somerset so we can effectively meet the needs and wants of the community.”

To register your comments as part of the consultation, log on to n-somerset.gov.uk/activetravel