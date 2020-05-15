Waitrose donates supplies to help vulnerable people celebrate VE Day

Waitrose in Nailsea donated goods to help vulnerable people in the village celebrate VE Day. Archant

Waitrose has donated £500 worth of stock to a Covid support group to help vulnerable people take part in VE Day Celebrations during the lockdown.

The supermarket has donated supplies to Nailsea Covid-19 Help Group to assist with its ‘stay at home garden party’ initiative.

Chris Smith, branch manager at Waitrose in Nailsea, said: “As soon as the Coronavirus started to affect people’s normal lives, we contacted the Nailsea Covid-19 Help Group and local council in order to provide financial support and food donations.

“As an organisation, we are doing everything we can to provide for our community, including safe social distancing measures in store, more home delivery options and priority shopping for the vulnerable and key workers.

“I am very proud of all of the staff and partners at Waitrose Nailsea and am delighted we can provide such a large selection of treats to those in need during these tough times.”