Advanced search

Waitrose donates supplies to help vulnerable people celebrate VE Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 May 2020

Waitrose in Nailsea donated goods to help vulnerable people in the village celebrate VE Day.

Waitrose in Nailsea donated goods to help vulnerable people in the village celebrate VE Day.

Archant

Waitrose has donated £500 worth of stock to a Covid support group to help vulnerable people take part in VE Day Celebrations during the lockdown.

The supermarket has donated supplies to Nailsea Covid-19 Help Group to assist with its ‘stay at home garden party’ initiative.

Chris Smith, branch manager at Waitrose in Nailsea, said: “As soon as the Coronavirus started to affect people’s normal lives, we contacted the Nailsea Covid-19 Help Group and local council in order to provide financial support and food donations.

“As an organisation, we are doing everything we can to provide for our community, including safe social distancing measures in store, more home delivery options and priority shopping for the vulnerable and key workers.

“I am very proud of all of the staff and partners at Waitrose Nailsea and am delighted we can provide such a large selection of treats to those in need during these tough times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler are urgently seeking somewhere to live.Picture: TrACEY fOWLER

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Post Office staff praised for going extra mile

Ram and Bhavna Barot of West End Post Office. Picture: Post Office

Most Read

Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler are urgently seeking somewhere to live.Picture: TrACEY fOWLER

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Post Office staff praised for going extra mile

Ram and Bhavna Barot of West End Post Office. Picture: Post Office

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

ECB release guidance on use of outdoor facilities by clubs during ‘Our Plan to Rebuild’

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Cinema’s fundraiser film for leaky roof wins charity award

Gromit in the Curzon trailer made by Aardman. Picture: Aardman Animations

Council urges motorists to park considerately – it could save a life

The council are urging car owners to park consdierately during the pandemic. Picture: North Somerset Council

Great British Garden Spruce Up encourages people to tidy up their gardens

Gardeners World PResenter Mark ane is challenging the nation to spruce up their gardens for summer. Picture: BBC
Drive 24