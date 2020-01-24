SpeedWatch group appeals for volunteers

Clevedon Speedwatch coordinator Dave Brockington with PCSO's Phil Jewell and Caroline Harris. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A SpeedWatch group in North Somerset is appealing for volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Clevedon branch aims to deter drivers from exceeding the 30mph speed limit, in Central Way, and by the junction of Tutton Way.

Volunteers are asked to help for 45minutes to up to an hour.

Dave Brockington, who has been a volunteer for almost 20 years, said in the past they recorded people driving at twice the speed limit in the area.

He said: "If drivers see volunteers at the side of the road, it can make them think they are speeding and slow down.

"My partner, who passed away, once checked four pages in an hour of drivers speeding. It's ridiculous."

A SpeedWatch consists of local people and can be set up in any village, small town or urban area, governed by a 20, 30 or 40mph speed limit.

To volunteer, email daveandjanb@blueyonder.co.uk