Clevedon volunteers help to plant 900 trees in bid to tackle climate change

Members of Sustainable Clevedon and the Lions who helped organise the planting of 900 trees at the football fields at the end of Hazell Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Scores of people attended a community tree-planting event in Clevedon on Saturday.

Sustainable Clevedon, in partnership with North Somerset Council, planted 900 trees at the football fields at the end of Hazell Close.

Volunteers of all ages helped to plant trees native in the UK, including wild cherry, aspen, alder, willow, birch and hazel.

Throughout February, North Somerset Council has planted 5,000 trees across the authority as a part of its rewilding programme. The authority plans to plant 50,000 trees in total in a bid to create more habitats, increase biodiversity and help mitigate the effects of climate change. There will be more events throughout 2020.

A spokesman for Sustainable Clevedon said: "When so much of the news about the climate crisis and the environment is distressing, it's really encouraging, and important, to do something constructive and positive."