Volunteers needed to save Rainbows unit from closure

Volunteers are needed to run the 2nd Long Ashton Guides group beyond the end of the term. Archant

A Rainbows group has launched an appeal for more volunteers to join the unit to save it from closure.

A club which teaches children new activities and helps to develop self-confidence may be forced to shut if more volunteers cannot be found to join the group.

People are being encouraged to help out at 1st Long Ashton Rainbows, which has been running in the village for more than 32 years.

The unit launched its urgent appeal for volunteers in September, after its group leaders retired just before Christmas.

More than 40 girls are on the waiting list for 1st Long Ashton, and if the group closed, its Rainbows would have to move to Nailsea, Clevedon or Bedminster units.

Division commissioner for Girlguiding, Jane Micciche, said: "It's so sad, we've been trying to encourage volunteers to join the Long Ashton group since September.

"We have 47 girls on the waiting list to join, so we have an influx of members and no volunteers."

"People were encouraged to join the Rainbows unit at a meeting on December 16, after we sent out letters to parents of the girls registered, to make them aware of the situation.

"I couldn't believe it when only two people turned up."

The Rainbows group was registered on January 1, 1988 and it has encouraged girls aged between five and seven to take part in outdoor activities, arts and crafts and more during its weekly sessions.

Jane added: "We need around three more volunteers to join the unit, as we've already got one person who's prepared to help.

"It's a shame because it's a growing village and there's such a community spirit in Long Ashton.

"We're trying to recruit volunteers so the group can at least open in February, which means it will be closed for a term this month.

"If we can't achieve this, the unit will close, so we have got to do something.

"We can't let the Rainbows unit shut, we really can't."

The group meets on Monday nights at Long Ashton District Guide Headquarters, in Weston Road, from 5.45-6.45pm.

People interested in volunteering can email wraxalldivision@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page.

For more information visit www.girlguidng.org.uk