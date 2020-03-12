Advanced search

Volunteers help to plant thousands of trees

PUBLISHED: 13:46 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 12 March 2020

Volunteers planting trees in Ashcombe Park.

Hundreds of volunteers have helped to plant 5,000 trees across North Somerset.

The trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, were planted at 25 locations in Nailsea, Clevedon, Portishead, Pill, Yatton, Locking, Wraxall, Weston and Wick St Lawrence.

It was the first phase of North Somerset Council's rewilding programme, which involves creating more habitats for wildlife to flourish and to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

More: More forests and tall grass areas to tackle global warming.

The aim is to plant a total of 50,000 trees and 25 acres of new woodland and to grow about 40 hectares of tall grass.

Cllr Bridget Petty, the council's executive member for climate emergency and the environment, said: 'A massive thank you to all those who turned out, come rain or shine, to help plant these trees - we could not have done it without you. Look out for more rewilding projects later in the year, including establishing some tall grass areas in the summer.'

