Volunteers finish whopping 165-metre wall - after two-year break

The volunteers toast the completion of the wall, at Cheddar Gorge, in the Mendip Hills

Volunteers built a whopping 165-metre dry-stone wall at a Somerset attraction this week.

The project, at Cheddar Gorge, saw National Trust volunteers completed the build this week - after a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So on Tuesday, the team were finally able to raise a glass in a traditional topping out ceremony to mark the conclusion of the work.

Lauren Holt, area ranger for the Mendip Hills, said: "Most people value dry stone walls because of the skill and the heritage of this amazing rural craft, but stone walls also provide vital habitat for wildlife.

"In essence they are one big linear nature reserve - there will always be a warm sheltered side to the wall and inside it is quite snug and dry.

"We find toads, slow worms, voles and butterflies sheltering inside, and they are also navigation aids for bats and home to lichens, liverworts and mosses.

"I’m thrilled to see our volunteers finish this section - they worked so hard and showed great team spirit with lots of laughs."

The Mendip Hills are home to 410km of limestone dry stone walls, providing an important visual clue to the history of the landscape.

A dry-stone wall can be expected to last at least 100 years, providing a more permanent stock proofing solution than fencing, which may only last 10 years.