Volunteers collect vast amounts of rubbish from The Portbury Hundred

Published: 2:00 PM April 20, 2021

The 'magnificent seven' cleared bags of rubbish between the two bridges in Brampton Way a few weekends ago. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

A new volunteer group has cleared a total of 80 bags of rubbish from The Portbury Hundred in the past month.

Volunteer and photographer, Bob Cartwright, said the Portbury 100 Clean members collected 50 black bags filled with rubbish from the area at the end of last month. Volunteers then decided to take on another clean at The Portbury Hundred a week later and collected a further 30 bags, 80 in total, across two consecutive Sundays.

Bob added: “We had so much support from the public, so we decided to tackle a section of the rhyne running through Portishead and collected another 11 bags and numerous other items a few weekends ago.

“We started with around 40 volunteers which grew to 60 who are part of the group, and the magnificent seven cleared two full-size dustbins, two recycle bins, a bollard and a large black industrial tarpaulin between the two bridges in Brampton Way earlier this month.

“Tyres, road signs, you name it, we’ve cleared it, and the intention of the group is to make taking care of the environment fun.”

The Portbury 100 Clean is an adult-only volunteer group which next meets on May 2.