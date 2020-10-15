Village guide groups in search for volunteers

Lilli, a Brownie with the 2nd Crockerne Pill unit, secured all 18 of her Brownie interest badges. Christina Taylor

Girl Guides are searching for volunteers for two village groups in North Somerset.

Both groups, based in Pill and Portishead, have expanded despite moving sessions online in October due to weather conditions.

Guides leader, Christina Taylor said: “We would love more adults to sign up to help us so we can offer our activities to more girls.”

As it stands, a long waiting list of budding guides will not be allowed to join until more help is secured.

The groups have powered through lockdown together, especically Lilli, a brownie with the 2nd Crockerne Pill unit.

Lilli bagged all 18 of her brownie interest badges during lockdown which included; camping at home, attending a virtual meeting, and completing other challenges set online by her brown owl.

She said: “My favourite badge is my jobs badge because it was interesting and there were lots of fun things to do.”

For details on how to sign up, log on to www.girlguidingportishead.org.uk