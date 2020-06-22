Advanced search

Portishead Summer Show goes virtual

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 June 2020

Happy faces at Portishead Summer Show in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A popular summer show will go virtual next month.

The organisers of Portishead Summer Show are ‘delighted’ to announce the news after cancelling the main event – which would have been celebrating its 157th year in 2020 – a few weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual show will include YouTube videos and messages from its arena events including Gamegoer, The Quack Pack and Ridgeside Little Nippers with music from The Marionettes – a Bristol Swing group.

MORE: Horticultural society cancels Portishead Summer Show 2020



Organisers have had to reduce the more than 300 classes which feature at the event to 22, with four for children.

There will also be a virtual Fun Dog Show to raise funds for a local dog’s charity.

To enter, visit www.portisheadsummershow.com and send in a jpeg photograph of your entry.

The virtual show will be held on July 25-26 and winners of classes will be announced on show’s Facebook page on July 25.

