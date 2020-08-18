Virtual high street set to launch next week

A new virtual high street is being launched in North Somerset to support businesses through the pandemic.

Local producers and independent retailers across North Somerset are being called to showcase their products on a new virtual high street that is being created to help boost economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Somerset Council is helping to develop district-wide platform ‘Made in North Somerset’, which will launch August 22.

The online market place will enable businesses to reach new customers and make it easier for shoppers to find and support local businesses.

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: “The new virtual marketplaces will showcase independently made, produced and sourced products in North Somerset.

“It will encourage a regular ‘shop local’ online space by bringing producers together including drinks, bread, cheese, chocolate, fresh produce, eggs, beer, cider, arts and crafts. It will also raise the profile of producers that customers may not be aware of.

“We want as many businesses involved as possible – the more choice there is for customers, the more successful it will be, so I would encourage any interested businesses to get in touch with the council and get their products onto the online platform.”

The website will feature a range of high-quality products made in North Somerset and provide a delivery or click and collect service.

North Somerset Council is also working with Business Improvement Districts and town councils to open town centre virtual high streets and these will open in the coming months.

To sign up for North Somerset’s virtual marketplace, contact business@n-somerset.gov.uk