Advanced search

Virtual high street set to launch next week

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 August 2020

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A new virtual high street is being launched in North Somerset to support businesses through the pandemic.

Local producers and independent retailers across North Somerset are being called to showcase their products on a new virtual high street that is being created to help boost economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Somerset Council is helping to develop district-wide platform ‘Made in North Somerset’, which will launch August 22.

The online market place will enable businesses to reach new customers and make it easier for shoppers to find and support local businesses.

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: “The new virtual marketplaces will showcase independently made, produced and sourced products in North Somerset.

“It will encourage a regular ‘shop local’ online space by bringing producers together including drinks, bread, cheese, chocolate, fresh produce, eggs, beer, cider, arts and crafts. It will also raise the profile of producers that customers may not be aware of.

“We want as many businesses involved as possible – the more choice there is for customers, the more successful it will be, so I would encourage any interested businesses to get in touch with the council and get their products onto the online platform.”

The website will feature a range of high-quality products made in North Somerset and provide a delivery or click and collect service.

North Somerset Council is also working with Business Improvement Districts and town councils to open town centre virtual high streets and these will open in the coming months.

To sign up for North Somerset’s virtual marketplace, contact business@n-somerset.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Challenge to special school site expected to fail

Brookfield Walk campaigner Jakobus Van Blerk with North Somerset MP Liam Fox.

Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

Clevedon Performing Arts student, Taylor Nicholson, wins award

Charities unable to reopen due to social distancing guidelines

The charity's office in Clevedon is unlikely to reopen while social distancing guidelines are in place.

New roof, pending reopening and financial struggles for Clevedon’s historical cinema

Another view of the landscape from the rooftop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Challenge to special school site expected to fail

Brookfield Walk campaigner Jakobus Van Blerk with North Somerset MP Liam Fox.

Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

Clevedon Performing Arts student, Taylor Nicholson, wins award

Charities unable to reopen due to social distancing guidelines

The charity's office in Clevedon is unlikely to reopen while social distancing guidelines are in place.

New roof, pending reopening and financial struggles for Clevedon’s historical cinema

Another view of the landscape from the rooftop

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Overton’s maiden century raises Somerset hopes of success

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Virtual high street set to launch next week

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Challenge to special school site expected to fail

Brookfield Walk campaigner Jakobus Van Blerk with North Somerset MP Liam Fox.

Rebels rerun relives 2015 Rasmus Jensen debut

Somerset Rebels 'new boy' Rasmus Jensen. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Nailsea Bowls Club hold familiarisation day

Action from Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West)