Gardeners to host virtual flower festival in Nailsea

PUBLISHED: 15:31 03 July 2020

Ivor Marshall with his prize winning vegetables. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People in Nailsea who have been nurturing their gardens in lockdown can show off their skills in a virtual flower show.

Sarah Hearne, Sarah Goulty, Keith Norwood and Carol Eskell organised the event after Nailsea Horticultural Society had to cancel its summer show.

The virtual event will take place on August 8 on the show’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/NailseaVirtualFlowerShow.

There are 17 classes, with competitions for flowers, vegetables, herbs, handicrafts, children’s classes, and photography.

Judging will be by public vote.

Sarah said: “We’ve made a Facebook page to host the event and will be sharing expert tips in the run-up to the show to help people with their entries. We would love it if people came and shared their own, whether it’s something they’ve learned during the lockdown or handy tips passed down through the generations.”

The show programme is available on the Facebook page along with details of how to enter.

