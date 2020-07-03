Gardeners to host virtual flower festival in Nailsea
PUBLISHED: 15:31 03 July 2020
Archant
People in Nailsea who have been nurturing their gardens in lockdown can show off their skills in a virtual flower show.
Sarah Hearne, Sarah Goulty, Keith Norwood and Carol Eskell organised the event after Nailsea Horticultural Society had to cancel its summer show.
The virtual event will take place on August 8 on the show’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/NailseaVirtualFlowerShow.
There are 17 classes, with competitions for flowers, vegetables, herbs, handicrafts, children’s classes, and photography.
Judging will be by public vote.
Sarah said: “We’ve made a Facebook page to host the event and will be sharing expert tips in the run-up to the show to help people with their entries. We would love it if people came and shared their own, whether it’s something they’ve learned during the lockdown or handy tips passed down through the generations.”
The show programme is available on the Facebook page along with details of how to enter.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.