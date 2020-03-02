New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

A 20mph speed limit will be introduced in areas of Long Ashton this month.

The initiative comes as part of the parish council's village enhancement scheme plans, which were revealed in March 2019.

Roadworks are scheduled to start next week, which include new signs, line painting and road markings.

The parish council conducted a survey last year, and found people in the village are 'horrified' at the speed of vehicles which travel along Long Ashton Road.

The authority said the issue is particularly worrying around the village shopping centre, where people get a 'raw deal' while walking along 'narrow and uneven footways'.

Long Ashton Parish Council will implement the changes to increase road safety, which should be 'paramount' for children on their way to school and will encourage families to walk around Long Ashton more.

The council says it is essential for village life to thrive to implement the changes.

Brocks Lane will be resurfaced and road lines will be put in Lovelinch Gardens in March.

Extra works including parking restrictions in Lovelinch Gardens, safety improvements at the zebra crossing in Long Ashton Road at the top of Theynes Croft including to the junction in Weston Road with Wild Country Lane, will also take place in spring.

However, some plans including improvements to the area outside Piccolo's forecourt and the raised crossing outside the Co-op are being reviewed due to cost concerns.

Roadworks are scheduled to start on March 9, which will last for around two weeks.

Upon completion of the works, the 20mph speed limit in the village will be enforced on March 20.

Long Ashton Parish Council said: "The village enhancement scheme working group is working closely with North Somerset Council highways department, which will manage the works, but the scheme is being funded by Long Ashton Parish Council.

"The authority is grateful for the tremendous support received in response to the consultation, which showed that residents are in favour of more traffic calming measures."

For more information, visit www.longashtonparishcouncil.gov.uk