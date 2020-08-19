Yatton marks VJ Day

Rob Lewis lead the salute and Mary Burden was the standard bearer. Archant

The rain did not stop around 15 people from Yatton visiting the cenotaph for the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Remembrance Day (VJ Day) over the weekend.

VJ Day on August 15 marks the surrender of Japan’s forces, which effectively ended World War Two.

Leading the salute was Rob Lewis, from the Yatton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), with Mary Burden carrying out the duty as the flag bearer.

Social distancing was easily applied, as there is plenty of room around the memorial.

Speaking on behalf of Yatton RBL, Chris Holloway, said: “Despite the weather it was a very touching morning, sadness to remember the fallen, but joy for those who were able to return to their homes and families 75 years ago.

“The feelings and hopes of those who gathered were that we should never have to suffer war again.”