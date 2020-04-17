Advanced search

Clevedon vicar plays hymn from belltower on Easter Sunday

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 April 2020

Residents in Clevedon were treated to Amazing Grace from Christchurch’s belltower to mark Easter Sunday.

Residents in Clevedon were treated to Amazing Grace from Christchurch’s belltower to mark Easter Sunday.

Archant

Residents in Clevedon were treated to Amazing Grace from Christchurch’s bell tower to mark Easter Sunday.

Russell Herbert and Clive Jennings, the vicars of the church, played a recording of the well-known hymn sang by LeAnn Rimes and filmed their message of togetherness and hope for the church website.

The pair thought of the idea after they climbed to the top of the bell tower to ensure the bells rang out as they normally do on Sundays.

Rev Herbert said: “We wanted to present something uplifting to the town. Amazing Grace is a moving song recognised by everyone and a way of cheering people up. We wanted to remind them we are here but are doing things a bit differently. People, we hope, heard it and it made them smile during this truly challenging time.”

The church is also producing a weekly podcast so people can stay connected during the lockdown. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2XycHHL

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Rendall joins Clevedon Town coaching staff after spell at Odd Down included title win

Lee Rendall and his two sons Ronnie (left) and Jaxon with the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy. Picture: Mark Guy.

Sisters find safe stolen in Nailsea burglary

Lulu and Jemima Hamblin discovered the safe whil walking in woodlands in Clevedon. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Pill artist Owain Hunt nominated for national prize.

Man in Blue by Owain Hunt

Most Read

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Rendall joins Clevedon Town coaching staff after spell at Odd Down included title win

Lee Rendall and his two sons Ronnie (left) and Jaxon with the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy. Picture: Mark Guy.

Sisters find safe stolen in Nailsea burglary

Lulu and Jemima Hamblin discovered the safe whil walking in woodlands in Clevedon. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Pill artist Owain Hunt nominated for national prize.

Man in Blue by Owain Hunt

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Clevedon vicar plays hymn from belltower on Easter Sunday

Residents in Clevedon were treated to Amazing Grace from Christchurch’s belltower to mark Easter Sunday.

Communities reveal thousands of pounds through CIL

Mental health support line launched to help people during pandemic

A 24-hour phone line has been set up to help people struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

NHS and essential workers saluted during pandemic

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24