Clevedon vicar plays hymn from belltower on Easter Sunday
PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 April 2020
Archant
Residents in Clevedon were treated to Amazing Grace from Christchurch’s bell tower to mark Easter Sunday.
Russell Herbert and Clive Jennings, the vicars of the church, played a recording of the well-known hymn sang by LeAnn Rimes and filmed their message of togetherness and hope for the church website.
The pair thought of the idea after they climbed to the top of the bell tower to ensure the bells rang out as they normally do on Sundays.
Rev Herbert said: “We wanted to present something uplifting to the town. Amazing Grace is a moving song recognised by everyone and a way of cheering people up. We wanted to remind them we are here but are doing things a bit differently. People, we hope, heard it and it made them smile during this truly challenging time.”
The church is also producing a weekly podcast so people can stay connected during the lockdown. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2XycHHL
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.