Venue change for Clevedon Music Club’s October concert

Soprano singer Charlotte Newstead, will perform at St Peter's church on Octiber 20 Archant

Clevedon Music Club has changed the venue for the soprano concert on October 20, to ensure it complies with Government guidelines.

Due to the uncertainty regarding social distancing for singers, soprano Charlotte Newstead, accompanied by Stefan Hofkes will now perform in the more spacious St Peter’s Church, Alexandra Road.

Guests should arrive from 7-7.20pm and wait in a socially distanced line, using the hand sanitiser provided on entering the building. Face covering must also be worn inside the building.

A spokeman for Clevedon Music Club, said: “It is a Covid-secure venue with all necessary measures in place but it is up to everyone to comply with the current rules to keep ourselves and others Covid-free.

“We hope that you feel ‘safe’ during our concert and that you will want to come again. Please tell us if you have any concerns about the arrangements.

“You will be directed to a ‘distanced’ seat in a pew but people from the same household or social bubble can sit together if you book in as a mini-group.”

The autumn/winter 2020 programme includes a piano recital by Béla Hartmann, on November 17, expected to be in the usual venue - the Teignmouth Room at the community centre, in Princes Road. And baritone Marcus Evans, on December 8.

The club has a reduced income, due to social distancing restricting audience numbers and it is appealing for community support to enable it to keep running the events.

The spoksman added: “With a reduced maximum permitted audience, the club will not be able to cover the cost of this term’s concerts and is therefore anxious not to have unsold seats.

“Additional donations would be most welcome on the evening or by contacting our treasurer on 01275 794615.”

Admission of £10, is payable in cash at the door, or a cheque can be made out to Clevedon Music Club.

Call 01275 875262 or 879099 for more details, if you plan on attending the performance on October 20, or to cancel a booked seat.