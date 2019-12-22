Advanced search

VIDEO: VeeDub Family's annual Christmas Lights Cruise

PUBLISHED: 08:02 23 December 2019

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A charitable event which saw vans decorated in Christmas lights raised £830 for Bristol Children's Hospital on December 15.

Vee Dub Family Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVee Dub Family Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Vee Dub Family celebrated its third annual lights cruise as 85 vehicles went from Long Ashton to Portishead and Clevedon.

Van drivers who wished to join were asked to make a £5 donation and the money raised during the event, will go towards Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal at Bristol Children's Hospital.

Over the years, the event has raised £3,000.

Steve Wright, event organiser, said: "The children's reactions were brilliant.

"We always get the families and the children laughing and waving at the vans.

"This year we went through Clevedon as well not just on the outskirts, which was nice

"We're happy with how the event went and we're looking forward to doing it all again next year."

