Vee Dub Christmas tour raises £8k for hospital charity

Published: 12:00 PM January 13, 2021

Dedicated group members who decorate their VW Camper Vans with Christmas lights and tour around North Somerset to spread festive cheer have raised more than £8,000 for charity.

Three camper vans with the Vee Dub Family group visited streets in Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton, as well as calling by roads in Tickenham, Barrow Gurney and Wraxall, during their 11-day Christmas Dubs Tour last month.

The Vee Dub Christmas tour raised £8.1k for The Grand Appeal - Credit: Steve Wright

The Vee Dub Family normally hosts its Christmas Cruz in December, where hundreds of VW owners decorate their vehicles for the festive season and drive around the local area while raising money for The Grand Appeal charity.

However, due to the pandemic, the group had to cancel both of its Cruz dates and launched local personal visits with a small number of vans as an alternative, which raised a huge amount more for the charity this year.

Steve Wright, who drove a camper van on the tour, with his family, fiancée Sam Pearce and children Ellie-Jae and Theo Wright. - Credit: Steve Wright

Steve Wright of Vee Dub Family said: “In 2019, our Christmas Cruz raised more than £1,000 for charity. In 2020, we were blown away by how much was collected, as that figure was raised in the first week of the tour.

“Our grand total collected for The Grand Appeal is £8,159.16, which is going to make a massive difference to the children being treated at Bristol Children's Hospital and their families.

Camper vans in the Vee Dub Christmas tour. - Credit: Steve Wright

“I’m absolutely gobsmacked that we raised that much money. I think around 400 people said they had seen us on the tour and people’s faces when you drive towards them in a lit-up camper van is amazing, it makes it worthwhile.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated to the fundraiser and the businesses which gave their time and resources to the cause.

Families enjoying the Vee Dub Christmas tour. - Credit: Steve Wright

“The tour has been brilliant to run and it was great fun.”

People donated more than £1,900 in cash on the Christmas Dubs Tour, texted in to give £605 and the Vee Dub Family Christmas Competition raised £2,131 for The Grand Appeal.

Camper vans in the Vee Dub Christmas tour. - Credit: Steve Wright

Steve also sold a family car, a Volkswagen Golf mk3, for £550 and the Vee Dub Family JustGiving donations totalled almost £3,000.

Steve added: “We’ve been raising money for The Grand Appeal since 2018 and the money raised will go towards funding accommodation for families with children at Bristol Children’s Hospital.”