Care home staff ensure Portishead couple enjoy romantic meal in lockdown

Published: 12:00 PM February 26, 2021

Carers made sure a Portishead couple who have been married for more than 70 years enjoyed a romantic meal on Valentine's Day.

Tony and Sylvia Domett, aged 95 and 93 respectively, have been married for 73 years and have five children together, as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Portishead’s Norewood Lodge Care Home, where the couple are residents, said they have lived a ‘long and happy life together’ and moved to the nursing home in June 2020.

Carers at Norewood Lodge wanted to ensure Tony and Syliva could still celebrate Valentine’s Day in style.

Tony asked a member of staff to help him order a bouquet of flowers for his wife and Sylvia asked carers if they could buy a box of chocolates as a treat for her husband.

The care home team also filled the couple’s room with red balloons and heart-shaped decorations and prepared a special Valentine’s dinner which they enjoyed together.

Tony said: “It’s wonderful to still be celebrating Valentine’s together after so many years.

"I always like to buy Sylvia some flowers on these occasions, so I want to thank the team at Norewood Lodge for helping me to do so.

“We can’t believe what a fuss has been made of us and are extremely grateful for our special dinner.”

The couple met in 1947, when they passed each other on a walk while Tony was serving in the Royal Navy.

It was believed that touching a sailor’s uniform would bring luck, so Sylvia briefly touched him on the shoulder and she has considered herself lucky ever since, as the care home say the pair have been ‘inseparable’.

When asked what makes their relationship so special, Sylvia said: “Tony is so kind and has always been extremely helpful with everything we’ve done together.

“He’s let me know how much he loves me throughout our whole life together and has been an amazing husband and father to our children.”

Home manager, Lynne Millward, said: “It meant the world to see them both so happy, as Tony and Sylvia are a true love story and an inspiration to us all.”