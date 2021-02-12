Published: 1:15 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM February 12, 2021

Clevedon Rugby Club has opened its doors to the town’s medical centre, so it can be used as a Covid vaccination clinic for people in the area.

The club, in Southey Road, is currently closed due to lockdown restrictions, and was seen as an ideal location for vaccinations to be delivered; as it is within easy walking distance of the town centre, with ample parking; and has a room layout that provides for up to six vaccination stations.

Clevedon Rugby Club chairman, Neil Tucker, said: “When we were approached by the medical centre asking if they could use our facility for the vaccination program, it was an instant yes.

“We were only too pleased to help in this vitally important service to our community.

“Not only does this provide a local site for patients with limited mobility and transport options, it also offers the chance to significantly increase the rate at which the vaccinations can progress.

“It also ensures that the medical centre can continue to operate normally in addition to delivering the vaccination programme.”

A temporary base has been set up in the building, where patients can be given the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Executive partner at Clevedon Medical Centre (CMC), Dr Parfitt, said: “The rugby club has been incredibly generous with its support for this venture.

“They have bent over backwards to help make this happen, over a very short time period and we are extremely grateful for their enthusiasm to help set this up for the local community”.

Strict storage requirements for the Pfizer vaccines have restricted its delivery to only a few sites, so patients have needed to travel to Portishead, Bristol or Weston, to get the jab.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group has now validated additional sites for people to access the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Neil added: “A big thanks must go to our director of operations Kevin Weaver and our clubhouse manager Tom Weaver for all their help in getting the club ready. ”

The clinics are run by a team from CMC, GPs, nurses, healthcare assistants and admin staff as well as local volunteers who have been assisting with car park duty.