Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View Google

Work to help alleviate 'congestion issues' on an M5 slip road will start at the end of this month.

Upgrades to widen the junction 19 southbound exit road are set to start in Portishead in the coming weeks.

An upgrade to traffic lights, signage, lines and lighting at the roundabout leading from the slip road will begin shortly, as well as work to widen the junction close to the roundabout.

The Gordano Services lane will be changed to allow for Bristol-bound A369 traffic to join the road smoothly, and the splitter island at the junction will also be removed to create two new lanes leading towards Portishead and Portbury Docks.

Highways England says the work to widen the junction close to the roundabout and to the lanes will help improve traffic flows in the area.

The company said overnight closures and diversion routes would be confirmed soon.