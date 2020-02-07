Advanced search

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 February 2020

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Google

Work to help alleviate 'congestion issues' on an M5 slip road will start at the end of this month.

Upgrades to widen the junction 19 southbound exit road are set to start in Portishead in the coming weeks.

An upgrade to traffic lights, signage, lines and lighting at the roundabout leading from the slip road will begin shortly, as well as work to widen the junction close to the roundabout.

The Gordano Services lane will be changed to allow for Bristol-bound A369 traffic to join the road smoothly, and the splitter island at the junction will also be removed to create two new lanes leading towards Portishead and Portbury Docks.

Highways England says the work to widen the junction close to the roundabout and to the lanes will help improve traffic flows in the area.

The company said overnight closures and diversion routes would be confirmed soon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Medical centre could close to make way for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

Instructors Netta and Laura

New town clerk looking forward to improving facilities and environment

Martin Sailsbury will join Portishead Town Council on Monday.Picture: Portishead Town Council

Most Read

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Medical centre could close to make way for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

Instructors Netta and Laura

New town clerk looking forward to improving facilities and environment

Martin Sailsbury will join Portishead Town Council on Monday.Picture: Portishead Town Council

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

Instructors Netta and Laura

Road and rail travel disrupted by Storm Ciara

Train 166 Portishead Railway
Drive 24