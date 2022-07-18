News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Hundreds of Ukrainians enjoy day in sun at Portishead Lido

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:40 PM July 18, 2022
Portishead Lido

Portishead Lido hosted hundreds of Ukrainians taking refuge in the area. - Credit: Nick Carter-Brown

More than 250 Ukrainians taking refuge in North Somerset had fun in the sun at Portishead Lido, during the weekend.

The event, on Saturday (July 16), was organised by Channel Green Energy, a local energy initiative based in Portishead, Portbury and Pill.

Several members of the project host Ukrainian families and decided to bring them together at the outdoor pool.

Portishead Lido

More than 250 attended the event. - Credit: Nick Carter-Brown

Organiser Nick Carter-Brown believes the power of community has a vital role in building positive memories for years to come.

He said: "Community is key and community-owned assets are vital.

"They provide the means for communities to thrive and the more we reinvest, the richer our communities can become.

"It was wonderful to see three volunteer-led organisations working together seamlessly helping so many people to build positive memories and relationships."

Portishead News

Don't Miss

Cycling

North Somerset Council

North Somerset village earmarked for new 20mph zone

Carrington Walker

person
Bristol Aiport

Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport launches campaign to stop disruptive passengers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Teams young and old joined the defibrillator challenge

Raising

Defibrillators to be installed after Portishead pulls together

Carrington Walker

person
See Monster arrived by barge to Weston beach.

See Monster

See Monster arrives in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon