Hundreds of Ukrainians enjoy day in sun at Portishead Lido

Portishead Lido hosted hundreds of Ukrainians taking refuge in the area. - Credit: Nick Carter-Brown

More than 250 Ukrainians taking refuge in North Somerset had fun in the sun at Portishead Lido, during the weekend.

The event, on Saturday (July 16), was organised by Channel Green Energy, a local energy initiative based in Portishead, Portbury and Pill.

Several members of the project host Ukrainian families and decided to bring them together at the outdoor pool.

More than 250 attended the event. - Credit: Nick Carter-Brown

Organiser Nick Carter-Brown believes the power of community has a vital role in building positive memories for years to come.

He said: "Community is key and community-owned assets are vital.

"They provide the means for communities to thrive and the more we reinvest, the richer our communities can become.

"It was wonderful to see three volunteer-led organisations working together seamlessly helping so many people to build positive memories and relationships."