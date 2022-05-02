Clevedon concert raises £2,500 for Ukraine

The concert was organised by North Somerset band, UKeBox - Credit: Clevedon UKeBox

A concert in Clevedon raised £2,500 in aid of those suffering due to the war in Ukraine.

The event, featuring music and poetry, was organised by North Somerset ukulele band, UKeBox.

As well as featuring UKeBox, the April 30 concert at St Mary’s Church, Walton St Mary, also included a session with local duo, Mike & Ellis, and poems written by Clevedon poet Peter Gibbs.

Among the audience were Ukrainian Iryna Stanier, a Bristol University researcher, and her sister, Olya Protsuik, who recently escaped with their mother, Larysa, from the war-torn country.

The reunited family now live in neighbouring houses in Nailsea.

All the money raised during the evening from sales of tickets, plus books, sunflower seedlings, pennants, flags, decorations and ribbons, will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, funding work by 15 leading DEC charities and their local partners inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

UKeBox spokesperson, Paul Middleton, said: "This was a fantastic result for a cause which is close to all of our hearts."