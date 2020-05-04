GP surgery praises staff and patients for support

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A medical centre which serves Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton will remain open over the bank holiday for medical emergencies.

Tyntesfield Medical Group has stayed open throughout the pandemic, thanks to its ‘amazing staff’ who have adapted to new ways of working due to Covid-19.

Dr Jon Rees praised staff and thanked the public for their patience during the unsettling time.

He said: “We would like to thank all of you for being so supportive and understanding in this very difficult time, and to remind you that we remain here for you throughout the uncertainty of the coming weeks and months.

“Our staff have been amazing, adapting to what has been an ever changing situation as we adopt a multitude of new practices and procedures to safely manage your healthcare needs.”

The group’s sites – Tower House and Brockway in Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton – remain open and phone lines are operated between 8am-6.30pm from Monday to Friday.

One site will also remain open for urgent health problems on the bank holidays in May and patients will need to ring their normal practice number for assistance.

Dr Rees added: “To keep everyone safe, wherever appropriate to safely do so we are conducting consultations at a distance, mainly over the telephone and if needed by a video link direct to your mobile phone using a snazzy application we have been allowed to trial.”

People are asked not to attend the surgeries without an appointment and patients will only be offered a face-to-face appointment if absolutely necessary.

Patients will be kept as far apart as possible when attending the surgeries and there are special procedures for people who are particularly vulnerable to enable them to visit the practice without seeing anyone except essential staff.

Dr Rees said: “Whilst the management of this coronavirus pandemic is our main concern currently, we are aware that other health problems continue – please do make contact if you have important or urgent issues that are not coronavirus-related and we will do our utmost to help you.

“The pharmacies and volunteer groups are amazing ensuring that the ordering, availability and delivery of medications is as effortless as possible for everyone in particular those who are having to isolate and cannot get to the pharmacy.”