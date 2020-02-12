Advanced search

Work begins on National Trust welcome centre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 February 2020

An artist’s impression of the visitor welcome hub. Picture: Tyntesfield

A National Trust site hopes to open a revamped visitor welcome centre later this year.

Work began on a £350,000 visitor welcome hub at Tyntesfield House, in Wraxall, last week, and is due to be completed in September.

Planning permission was granted in April for the grade-II listed site to build a ticket scanning point, reception, office, toilets and members seating area.

Tyntesfield wants to relocate the ticket facility to provide 'a better visitor welcome' and to overcome a number of problems.

The entrance was built in 2009 when visitor numbers were around 160,000 per year, but that figure has ballooned to almost 400,000 per year, meaning the building is no longer suitable to meet demand.

Wraxall and Failand Parish Council objected to the plans for as they proposed 'a new building within the greenbelt' and for being 'extremely poorly designed'.

