Teenager interviewed in connection with sexual assaults on two women

PUBLISHED: 17:07 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 27 April 2020

The sexual assaults happened in Cherry Avenue. Picture: Google

Archant

A teenager has been interviewed by police in connection with two sex assaults on women in Clevedon.

The incidents happened on March 24 and April 1 in Cherry Avenue.

In both cases the offender approached the victim and touched them inappropriately before running off.

Police have confirmed they have interviewed a 17-year-old male in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating two sexual assaults on women in Clevedon have carried out a voluntary interview with a 17-year-old boy in connection with these offences.

“The two incidents, one on March 24 and the second on April 13, both happened in Cherry Avenue.

“In both cases the offender approached the victim and touched them inappropriately before running off.

“We’d like to reassure the public that our inquiries into these incidents are progressing.”

If you have information which could help officers, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220081574.

Topic Tags:

