Advanced search

Yellow weather warnings issued for North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 15:25 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 18 December 2019

People walk through the heavy rain.

People walk through the heavy rain.

Archant

Two yellow weather warnings set to last until the end of the week have been issued for North Somerset.

The Met Office has said heavy rain is to be expected from 2pm today (Wednesday) until 12pm on Friday.

There is also a warning for strong winds which will last until 3am tomorrow (Thursday).

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: "Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, especially for South and South East facing coastlines.

"Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, most likely across South West England.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, most likely across South West England.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/36KYb0E

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

PICTURES: Huge crowd for Portishead Victorian Evening

Portishead Churches Together singing carols in victorian costumes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

PICTURES: Huge crowd for Portishead Victorian Evening

Portishead Churches Together singing carols in victorian costumes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Athletics: Clevedon AC members take on technical challenge

Clevedon AC members at Old Down Country Park

Spot-on Drew keeps cool to earn Clevedon Town late win against Roman Glass rivals

Zach Drew on the ball for Clevedon Town (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Woe for Nailsea & Tickenham at Watchet

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash at Watchet Town (pic James Harnden)

Yellow weather warnings issued for North Somerset

People walk through the heavy rain.

Win tickets to watch The Gremlins in Clevedon

The Gremlins will be shown in Clevedon on Monday. Picture: The Gremlins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists