Yellow weather warnings issued for North Somerset

People walk through the heavy rain. Archant

Two yellow weather warnings set to last until the end of the week have been issued for North Somerset.

The Met Office has said heavy rain is to be expected from 2pm today (Wednesday) until 12pm on Friday.

There is also a warning for strong winds which will last until 3am tomorrow (Thursday).

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: "Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, especially for South and South East facing coastlines.

"Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, most likely across South West England.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, most likely across South West England.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/36KYb0E