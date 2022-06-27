VIDEO: Coastguard airlifts two people from Clevedon waters

A Coastguard helicopter rescued two people off the shore of Clevedon. - Credit: Agnes Bezzina

The Clevedon Coastguard and RNLI Portishead rescue teams were called into action yesterday (June 26) to save two people who had become stranded after abandoning their inflatable dinghy.

The rescue team, RNLI Portishead and the Coastguard Helicopter from St. Athan in South Wales were alerted to the incident.

HM Coastguard in action at #Clevedon. Awesome work pic.twitter.com/KzW6noLaPN — Gadge (@gadgetweetin) June 26, 2022

In a social media post, the Clevedon Coastguard group described the severity of the situation.

It said: "Once on scene, it was clear that they had left the safety of their craft in an attempt to get to shore.

"Neither were wearing lifejackets or other forms of floatation. Given the criticality of the situation, we prepared to deploy rescue swimmers.

"With the helicopter's arrival, and it best placed to effect the rescue, we prepared to provide casualty care once they were transferred to shore.

"The prompt arrival of the rescue teams, meant we are talking about a successful rescue, not a tragic loss of life this morning."

The group also stressed the importance of flotation devices and asked those with inflatables to check the tides, the wind direction and forecast before entering the water.