Two more leisure centres reopen for gym sessions and classes

Parish Wharf and Strode leisure centres reopen to public. Archant

Two more leisure centres in North Somerset are opening up to customers this week.

Parish Wharf in Portishead and Strode in Clevedon will open for gym sessions and studio classes from today (Monday).

The pools will re-open for lane swimming only from August 17, with swimming lessons starting on September 7.

All classes, gym sessions and lane swimming will need to be pre-booked and numbers will be managed to enable social distancing measures to be implemented.

A rigorous cleaning and sanitisation programme will be carried out to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Marked routes for customers and protective barriers for staff have also been installed.

North Somerset Council has been working closely with the operators of its centres to enable them to reopen safely.

Hutton Moor in Weston and Scotch Horn in Nailsea, which are run by Legacy Leisure, opened their doors last month to offer gym sessions and exercise classes.

Cllr Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council’s executive member for leisure, culture and tourism is delighted to see two more leisure centres open their doors.

He said: “Leisure centres play an extremely important role in our communities by improving the physical and mental wellbeing of our residents.

Since reopening, the visitor numbers at Hutton Moor and Scotch Horn have been high indicating how much people have missed using these great facilities.

“The feedback received from customers has been excellent and many have commented on the high levels of cleaning that have been implemented.”

Hundreds of people have visited the leisure centres in Weston and Nailsea since they reopened.

The pool at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre is due to reopen on September 1 for programmed lane swimming, swimming club, lessons and aqua aerobics.

More details on how to book, and the new measures in place, are available at www.placesleisure.org/reopening/faqs/