Two men injured in Portishead stabbing

Two men were stabbed and one was beaten over the head with a baton following an altercation in Portishead.

The men in their late 20s suffered stab wounds after they were attacked in an alleyway leading to Quantock Road on August 11 at around 10.45pm.

A woman in her early 30s tried to intervene to help the men, but was pushed to the ground.

The men were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

The mother of one of the victims says it could have been so much worse, as the knife had been aimed at her son’s neck.

She said: “Thank goodness my son raised his arm when he did to prevent the weapon from stabbing him in the neck, where it was aimed.

“I can’t sleep for thinking what might have happened if he hadn’t managed to do that, I keep thinking we could have had a murder on our hands instead of an assault.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information on the assault to come forward.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We’re investigating a serious assault that took place on August 11 at about 10.45pm in the Nore Road/Quantock Road areas of Portishead.

“Two men in their 20s and a woman in her early 30s were walking along Nore Road when they were approached by two men driving a dark coloured car, possibly a BMW.

“An altercation followed in which one of the male victims was struck over the head with a weapon, thought to be a baton.

“One of the offenders got out of the car and intercepted the group in an alleyway leading to Quantock Road.

“Following a further scuffle, the two male victims sustained puncture wounds and bruising. The female victim was pushed to the ground as she tried to intervene.

“The male victims were to taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

“The offenders are described as white men in their late 20s to early 30s.

“One was wearing a bright blue T-shirt.

“Police are reviewing CCTV in the area and would ask anyone with information that could help with our investigation to call 101, quoting reference number 5220181159.”