Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison (c) copyright newzulu.com

A group of around 20 youths have been advised not to enter Portishead Marina by police after being spotted swimming and flouting social-distancing guidelines.

An onlooker, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed youths had gathered to swim in Portishead Marina near Bottelino’s on Friday.

They said it looked like a ‘pool party’ where they claim the group were not adhering to social-distancing, leaving litter and blocking pavements with their bikes.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset police said: “We were called at shortly after 2.30pm on Friday June 26 to reports of about 20 youths at Portishead Marina who were said to be swimming and not adhering to social-distancing.

“Officers attended and arrived at the scene at about 2.45pm. Words of advice were given.

“We continue to explain the current restrictions and Government guidelines and are encouraging people to follow them to protect their own health, as well as the rest of the community.

“Neighbourhood officers will continue to patrol the area to identify any ongoing issues and raise the issue with our key partners.

“We’d urge anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour in their community to report it to us.”