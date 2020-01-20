Advanced search

A dozen cases of 'upskirting' reported to police since new laws introduced

PUBLISHED: 13:32 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 20 January 2020

Felipe Caparrós Cruz

An investigation has found a dozen cases of upskirting were reported to Avon and Somerset Constabulary since it was made a specific offence last April.

Figures obtained by the Mercury revealed police received 12 reports of upskirting in the six months since the impact of Voyeurism (Offences) Act became law.

Among the victims were teenaged girls aged 14 and 15 and a 74-year-old woman.

Only one of the cases resulted in police action, with six of the incidents taking place in June alone.

Campaigners said previously a lack of a specific upskirting law meant police were unsure how to deal with allegations, and that incidents therefore went unreported.

Under the new law, a conviction at the magistrates' court would carry a sentence of up to one year in prison and could include a fine.

The Voyeurism Act also allows upskirting to be treated as a sexual offence and ensures the most serious offenders are placed on the sex offenders register.

