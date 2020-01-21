Advanced search

Volunteers clean up Portishead Quay Marina and rhyne

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 January 2020

More than 50 volunteers worked to clear rubbish from Portishead rhyne and marina at the weekend.

A 60ft garden hose, Nerf gun and bird feeder were among the unusual items cleared up on Saturday.

Eight crates of recycling, as well as 12 bags of rubbish, resulted from the group's efforts.

A spokesman from Turn The Tide Portishead, which organised the clean-up, said: "Thank you to everyone who attended our marina litter pick on Saturday.

"A fabulous amount of people, 56 of you, collected plenty of rubbish around the marina and rhyne.

"We estimate around 95 per of this was collected along the rhyne alone.

"Unusual items collected included a 60ft garden hose and Nerf gun, a birder feeder, an umbrella, large plastic plant pots and metal pieces. Good work, team."

Turn The Tide's next litter pick in Portishead is at Sugar Loaf Bay on February 23 at 10.30am.

