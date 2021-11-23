‘Flourishing’ church primary school given judgement of ‘excellent’ in SIAMS Inspection

A primary school in Portishead has received the highest possible inspection report – carried out during testing times due to the Covid pandemic.

Trinity Primary, led by headteacher Sandy Nickells, was praised by the inspector who described the school as ‘flourishing, with discerning leadership and a rich and cohesive curriculum brimming with opportunities’.

The SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report, based on an inspection in March 2020, added that there has been a revival of collective worship in the school, with staff eager to explore big questions such as ‘Where God is in difficult times?’.

Delivering a verdict of ‘excellent’, the inspector noted that Mrs Nickells was quick to invest in staff and pupils, raising standards which recognised the context of being a church school.

There was recognition that the school has worked closely with both the Bath and Wells Trust and the local Anglican and Methodist clergy, meaning pupils benefit from the input of both traditions ‘that is greater than the sum of the two parts’.

A further strength has been 'a shared sense of purpose where staff are open to change and whose views are allowed to flourish, which is having a positive impact on pupils'.

Ms Nickell said: “We are thrilled by this inspection outcome. We were inspected a few days prior to Covid lockdown, and it is to the credit of our whole school community, especially our wonderful families.

“It is so important to us to create a close relationship with both the local churches as well as our trust and to make a difference in the community. We were especially delighted that our children’s belief in themselves as leaders and advocates for others has been celebrated.

“I would like to thank the whole staff team who work with such passion, to create a positive, vibrant and supportive Christian ethos across the whole school.

"This has been especially true over the past few months which have required huge flexibility and resilience. We look forward to working together each day to continue to realise our school vision more fully.”

Inspector Lyn Field said: “Six core values of hope, resilience, responsibility, courage, respect and compassion act as benchmarks for pupils and staff in gaining a strong sense of who they are in the community and how they make a difference."