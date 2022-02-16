Tributes to Congresbury nurse killed in crash tragedy

The family of a woman tragically killed after being hit by a car last month have paid tribute to a 'very much-loved fiancee, mother, daughter, sister and auntie'.

Deborah West, of Congresbury, was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a van as the driver pulled into an off-road parking area in Chestnut Road, Downend, at around 9.50am on January 28.

The 56-year-old suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where she sadly passed away.

Now, in an emotional statement, her family has paid tribute to the mental health nurse.

"Debbie was a very much loved fiancée, mother, daughter, sister and auntie," they said.

"We are all heartbroken at the sudden loss of Deb as she was such a special person, always smiling.

"Deb had a beautiful soul and was always helping people, be it family, friends or in her work as a mental health nurse.

"Her career spanned over 35 years in which she helped and touched the lives of countless people in Bristol and Somerset.

"She will be sorely missed by colleagues and clients alike in the mental health service for her outstanding work and dedication.

"As a family we are utterly devastated at her untimely death and are struggling to come to terms with it.

"We would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and love we have received.

"Deb will be missed beyond belief and loved forever."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Her family is being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them in their loss."

Investigations into the collision continue, they added.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, should contact police on 101 and give the reference 5222022479.